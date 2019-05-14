Roughie presses claims

JARRYD Roughead’s career in the AFL may not be over after all.

Some in the AFL had speculated whether Roughead would ever get back into the senior side but he answered that somewhat by booting five goals for Box Hill Hawks on Sunday. The former Hawthorn captain was dropped this week, and responded by not only kicking those goals but racking up 17 disposals for Box Hill against Footscray in the VFL.

Alastair Clarkson wants Jarryd Roughead to guide the next generation and the Hawthorn star has taken it to heart, even helping his VFL opponent. Roughead gave some tips to Footscray’s Reuben William, who was playing on him during the Sunday curtain raiser at the MCG.

Clarkson responded to Roughead’s performance by indicating he might well be called on again to help guide the younger Hawks.

Going against him though is the marked improvement by the senior team without him, notching up its best win of the season, defeating Greater Western Sydney by 33 points.

“I dare say we are going to need him again and we want to use him again,” Clarkson told media after the win.