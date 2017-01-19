Round table raves over Korumburra

PRESIDENT of the Korumburra Round Table Pee-Wee Lewis is bubbling over with enthusiasm for the future of the town.

She said Korumburra’s future has “never looked brighter”.

Ms Lewis points to general trends such as growing community participation on the Korumburra Arts Committee, the Station Redevelopment Committee and the Korumburra Business Association, as among the round table’s plans.

The building redevelopment occurring out at the secondary college, plans for the recreation centre, improvements at the recreation reserve, the masterplan for the Korumburra outdoor pool, and the newly completed Karmai Community Children’s Centre are exciting round table members.

“This last one has injected enormous enthusiasm into the town because of how much it encompasses. The centre is so much more than a kindergarten and childcare centre, also comprising before and after school care for both of the primary schools in the town, as well as a maternal and child health centre, community meeting rooms, and even a kitchen garden,” Ms Lewis said.

“I think this is what is exciting me so much about Korumburra and its future – everything is becoming integrated, and chairing the round table has given me the privilege of appreciating this so much more because that is one of its main aims – to help integrate everything that is happening around Korumburra.”

The Korumburra Round Table was established by South Gippsland Shire Council two years ago after a unanimous motion of council in March 2013 to establish an integrated community group for Korumburra.

It consists of 17 members and the group of volunteers meets once a month to improve things about Korumburra.

“We have everyone on it from Rotary, Koringal Women’s and the business association to Milpara and the sporting groups. Everyone listens to what is happening in everyone else’s groups and there is a lot of interest in each other’s ideas. We’re all able to take back to our groups what the others are doing. The enthusiasm level is high,” Ms Lewis said.

It is a unique format that has community leaders and Strzelecki Ward councillors as well.

“One of our biggest achievements to date is the town signage project, with all four entries to the town now having the large ‘Heart of South Gippsland’ signs erected,” Ms Lewis said.

Last November, the Korumburra Round Table launched the town’s own Town App.

The app lists Korumburra’s businesses and community services and can be downloaded for free onto smartphones and has been advertised on the back of 35 Burra Food trucks.

“For Korumburra things have never been more exciting than they are heading into 2017, and the reason why involves extremely enthusiastic people on many different fronts in our community, all supporting each other – and this is where the round table can do its best work – supporting them and adding its own input as well. Add to this the Korumburra Streetscape just around the corner, and the future couldn’t be brighter,” Ms Lewis said.

Follow the work of Korumburra Round Table at their Facebook page.