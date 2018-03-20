Rowe wins Cowes Classic

BRAVING the wild and windy weather on Sunday for the rescheduled Cowes Classic swim and run event it was Wonthaggi’s Mark Rowe first across the line and Kilcunda’s Kara Landells first for the Senior Women.

The race was rescheduled from February 3 when the race was called off after the tragic death of well known and respected Australian journalist Michael Gordon, 62, who it is believed suffered a heart attack while taking part in the ocean swim at Cowes.

The event started at 12noon and usually comprises a 500 metre swim around the Cowes Pier and a 4km run but the swim leg was reduced due to safety precautions in the choppy conditions. The start and finish line was outside North Pier Hotel on The Esplanade.

Mr Gordon was a long-term supporter of the swim/run events on the Island and was the inaugural winner of the San Remo Channel Challenge in 1986.

There were comments after the race by competitors who said they were pleased they took part in the rescheduled event as they saw it as a tribute to Mr Gordon.

Results

Mark Rowe, Senior Male, Local Resident – 0:17:46.9

Justin Tilley, Senior Male, Local Resident – 0:18:10.3

Jarrod Magann, Senior Male – 0:18:21.5

Kara Landells, Senior Female, Local Resident – 0:19:23.1

Ashlee Diston, Senior Female – 0:20:10.8

Georgia Kaye-Helmot, Senior Female, Local Resident – 0:21:04.6