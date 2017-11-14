Posted by brad

RSL seeks Vietnam veterans

THE South Gippsland Shire and the Leongatha RSL are working together to honour those from the area who served in Vietnam.

Currently the list has approximately 150 of veterans who live in South Gippsland and includes Wonthaggi.

Following a request from Richard Lester of Leongatha, Cr Maxine Kiel has taken on board the role of researching and documenting the names of local veterans who were either born in the region or who have come to live most of their lives in this area.

“This is a long overdue project and I look forward to working with various organisations to complete a comprehensive list of our Vietnam veterans,” Ms Kiel said.

“I’ve found there are a lot from Korumburra, Foster and Toora and not as many from Leongatha and Mirboo North.”

If you are a Vietnam veteran and would like to be named on the Shire of Woorayl Honour Board being prepared, please contact Maxine on maxinekiel@hotmail.com for further information or inclusion.

The Leongatha RSL officially opened the Leongatha RSL Business Hub on Saturday.

The hub is located just down the road from the Leongatha RSL on Bellingham Street in Leongatha.

A key note address was given by RSL Active convenor Harry Moffitt.

Harry is a serving soldier from the SAS Regiment with 25 years of service to his country and 11 overseas operational tours.

“RSL Active is RSL’s next effort to engage with young veterans,” he said.

“We’re hoping RSL Active can provide support for that next generation.”

RSL Active offers a myriad of events and activities, aimed at creating social networks, enhancing support circles, and improving mental and physical health outcomes.

The new RSL Hub is open to veterans, veteran’s families and veteran’s partners as a safe place to relax, socialise, connect or use a computer on Thursdays and Fridays.