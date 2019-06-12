Ruby’s one to watch

FILM FINALIST: Ruby Box was presented with a certificate of congratulations for her documentary entered into the Mentalicious Short Film Competition recently.

WATCH out for aspiring filmmaker Ruby Box as she tackles prominent social issues.

The Year 11 student from Leongatha Secondary College was a finalist in the Mentalicious Short Film Competition for the second year running.

Her latest short film, Raised, was a documentary that investigated attitudes towards mental health held by her peers.

Ms Box screened her film at a mental health conference at the Melbourne Convention Centre to educators.

“I was really happy with how it is received,” she said.

The five minute film, which portrays perceptions of mental health, will be used as a teaching tool in schools.

“The importance of mental health should apply to everyone,” Ms Box said.

“Everyone is different and it’s important to be open with people you trust.”

Ms Box said she’s enjoying the opportunity to explore filmmaking and learning technical roles.

“I’ve always got ideas going around for my next film,” she said.

As a powerful platform to portray important messages, Ms Box said filmmaking was something she thought was “worth getting into”.

“People in my generation often learn through and communicate through visual mediums. It’s a form of expression,” she said.

The competition, open to students across Australia, is aimed at generating conversation about mental health in a creative and unique way.