Run supports local patients

Marathon tribute: former local Gemma Baldwin is raising funds for the Gippsland Southern Health Service by taking part in the Noosa Marathon in May. It is her way of saying thank you for the care extended to her mother Donna (Prain) McIbor.

GEMMA Baldwin is committed to easing pressure on families going through hardships.

The former Foster and Leongatha local will be running in the Noosa Marathon in May, with her fundraising efforts going towards resources in the chemotherapy ward for Gippsland Southern Health Service.

Gemma lost his mother Donna (Prain) McIbor to cancer, and whilst this was an extremely difficult time, she felt gratitude towards the Leongatha hospital for the care it provided.

“This hospital will always be close to my heart after caring for my mum during the end of her journey with cancer. In order to thank them for their endless efforts, I’d love to help them achieve the funds needed to give future patients any chance for a longer life my mum wasn’t able to have,” Gemma said.

Gemma has a passion for running and has always wanted to complete a marathon.

“I’ve been looking in to doing a marathon for a reason,” she said.

“Although 42.2km is a long way to run, it’s nothing in comparison to what many suffer daily. Therefore a few hours of brutal running in order to raise money to help those who need it most is truly worth it

Her Go Fund Me page has set a target at $5000, but all donations will be gratefully accepted.

She also has fundraising tins located in Leongatha’s Bendigo Bank, IGA and Newsagency. She also has a few tins scattered near her home in Melbourne.

“Online, we’ve reached nearly $2000 and I’ve collected $300 from the tins in Melbourne,” Gemma said.

She had not yet tallied the tins in Leongatha before speaking with The Star.

To support Gemma, head to https://www.gofundme.com/marathon-for-gippsland-southern-health-service and make a donation.

Donations will be accepted until the beginning of June.