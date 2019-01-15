Runners battle strong headwinds

Parrot runners: members of the Leongatha Football Club get ready to race, from left, Mason McGannon, Jack Van Der Kolk, Harrison McGannon and Bill Horvath.

IN one of the most difficult races in years, runners battled strong headwinds in the annual Waratah to Sandy Point fun run on Sunday.

Around 400 runners gathered at the starting line, a little less than usual, due to the easterly wind that whipped up pre-race and ran the 9km course.

Despite the wind, conditions were fine and the tide was low as runners battled hard, although times were not as slick as usual.