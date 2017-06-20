Runners brave the cold

THIS week, 109 people ran, jogged and walked the park run course.

Ten were first timers and 10 recorded new personal bests.

Everyone felt the cold on a very chilly, but gorgeous, winter’s morning.

After the first loop, the outer layers were coming off but fingers were still frozen, even at the end of the five kilometres.

Paige Barry celebrated her 50th parkrun.

Amazingly, Paige has also volunteered 26 times; what a champion.

Mal Dunn was awarded parkrunner of the month for May.

Mal completed three parkruns, volunteered once and managed his injury in May, all with a smile on his dial.

Congratulations to Robin Schubert who was thrilled to finish the five kilometres for the first time.

There were 10 great personal bests achieved; well done to Peter Hosking, Peter Cronk, Yvette Tew, Ralph Widmer, Fi Richardson, Trent Hamilton, Donna Lancaster, Ina Kelly, Jenna Samson and Janelle Forrest.

The event was made possible by seven volunteers who braved the chill; Peter O’Halloran, Julie Jacobs, Heidi Peterson, Miriam Strickland, Georgia Burns, Rachel H. Tattersall and Joanne Parson.

Results;

Male placings: Scott Morrison was first over the line in 19:17; first time in three appearances. Glenn Sullivan of Wonthaggi Road Runners, was second over the line in 20:00; has been first to finish on 52 previous occasions. Joel Cahir was third over the line in 20:30.

Female placings: Fiona Richardson was first (15th overall) over the line in 23:11 – second time in 30 appearances. Mimmie Ng was second (19th overall) over the line in 24:17. Lily Whitehouse was third (20th overall) over the line in 24:56.

The three highest age grades were recorded by: Glenn Sullivan – 73.75 percent for the time 20:00 (second overall). Lily Whitehouse – 73.60 percent for the time 24:56 (20th overall). Suzanne Stopar – 71.99 percent for the time 29:56 (47th overall).

The female record is held by Charlotte Wilson, who recorded a time of 00:18:11 on October 29, 2016. The male record is held by Ed Beischer who recorded a time of 00:16:27 on June 10, 2017. The age grade course record is held by Lavinia Petrie who recorded 106.20 per cent (22:03) on November 26, 2016.

Some days are tougher than others – whatever gets you to the finish line, use it.

Good vibes are guaranteed afterwards.