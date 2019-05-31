Posted by brad

Rural drivers risk lives

This crash was believed to have been caused by a pothole and the driver survived. File photo.

RURAL drivers are taking too many risks on the roads, threatening the safety of others.

The Australian Road Safety Foundation found rural road users have admitted to risky road behaviour at much higher levels than city drivers.

That is despite road trauma being the number one killer of children aged 14 and under, and the second highest killer of young people aged under 24.

The research was released by the foundation in the lead up to Fatality Free Friday today, May 31.

The foundation also found not even having children in the car was a deterrent for drivers.

Almost half of regional Victorian parents admit to breaking road laws or undertaking risky behaviour when their own children are in the car, compared to just one quarter of Melbourne drivers.

Added to this, one in 10 of the regions’ parents admit to taking the same risks when driving a vehicle occupied by someone else’s children.

One third of regional Victorian drivers admit to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, while one in four admit to speeding regularly.

Foundation CEO Russell White said levels of risk taking behaviour increased when drivers were travelling solo.

The research has been released as the foundation calls on people to make their Fatality Free Friday pledge

online: https://arsf.com.au/take-the-pledge/