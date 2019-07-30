Rural job gives Cameron Pepper room to grow



SEA CHANGE: Moving to a regional area has created a number of career and personal opportunities for Inverloch’s Cameron Pepper.

CAREERS in the country can often grant employees the opportunity to try their hand at a diverse range of roles.

And compared to battling the crowd and traffic of the city, a rural lifestyle can also be less stressful and provide a better work-life balance.

Wonthaggi Medical Group’s Cameron Pepper has experienced this comparison firsthand.

Having worked as a financial controller and accountant for big name companies Carlton and United Breweries (CUB) and National Foods for a combined eight years, it’s been a glaring contrast for Cameron since relocating to Inverloch and working for a rural medicine practice.

“In a larger company, you’re just a cog in the machine, but in a smaller company, you can be running the whole show,” he said.

Cameron snapped up the regional business manager position when it arose last year.

Within Wonthaggi Medical Group, it’s Cameron’s responsibility to run every business aspect of the clinic.

“Before I was working within a team and we all had our set roles. Now I make decisions on how much we need to be paying suppliers or looking at leasing agreements, or if we are charging too little, as well as still doing taxes,” he said.

“There is a lot more variety in it. It’s very much hands on as well: I can be changing lights or filters too.

“This role is all encompassing.”

Not only did the seaside shift present an opportunity for Cameron to expand his career, but the change has also benefited his family.

“Regional living has been everything we’ve wanted,” Cameron said.

“Personally I’d never work in the city again – it’s not worth it. We’ve got so much more time with our family now and it’s a healthier environment for our two kids.”

For the career seeker considering business management, Cameron said getting workplace experience in a field that could be translated to business management would be more advantageous than a course.

“It’s not something you step straight into. You need to start in something like a management role. For me it was accounting,” he said.

“When you know how businesses work and what goes on in the background, then you can move into that role.”