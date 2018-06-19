Ruth named midwife of the year

BASS Coast Health (BCH) midwife Ruth Harvey has taken out the honour of being named 2018 Midwife of the Year by the Gippsland Australian College of Midwives.

Her win was announced at a surprise celebration held by staff, local doctors and BCH executive staff at BCH’s quarterly obstetric educational forum.

Ms Harvey is well known from her 33 years at BCH as a midwife and during this time has provided exceptional care to birthing women at Wonthaggi Hospital.

Amidst the cake and congratulations, Ms Harvey was quietly proud of her achievement.

”Being able to do what I do is rewarding anyway, but to receive this award on top of that is just such an honour,” she said.

Each year the Gippsland campus of ACM presents three Midwife of the Year awards and scholarships.

Category one is awarded to a midwife nominated by their colleagues. The second category is awarded to a student midwife and the third is awarded to a midwife nominated by a client cared for by that midwife.

This year, a record number of nominations was received for Ms Harvey in the first category, serving as a tremendous indication of how highly regarded and appreciated Ms Harvey is by her peers.

This win follows last year’s Gippsland ACM’s Student Midwife of the Year being awarded to another BCH midwife, Fran Warren, who has since become a permanent member of BCH’s maternity team.