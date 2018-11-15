Saario recognised for commitment to volleyball

TOM Saario was recently awarded the Contribution to Refereeing Award for the 2018 Volleyball Victoria State League season.

Tom is a highly valued stalwart of Korumburra Volleyball Inc and a life member of Volleyball Victoria.

Contribution to Refereeing recognises an individual’s outstanding dedication and contribution to refereeing within, and outside of, the State League competition.

Each State League morning, Tom would arrive pre-opening to check all nets for junior matches before travelling to Springers Leisure Centre to act as referee delegate and referee development officer; overseeing all of the referees at Springers Volleyball Centre.