Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Sales awards for Landmark Harcourts

LANDMARK Harcourts Leongatha office has cleaned up two quarterly awards for sales following an awards ceremony at the Brighton International last week.

Barry Redmond, business owner and sales consultant took out the top spot, a Titanium Award, for the best sales in the state for most property sold (dollar value) across the Landmark Harcourts group. This awards places Barry at the top for the July to September quarter ahead of 400 other sales consultants in the state.

And nationally, Barry ranked number three in the rural sales category and number four for all categories for sales.

Mr Redmond said experience covering over 40 years and a lot of hard work is behind the success.

“I thank all my clients for their loyalty over 40 years and it couldn’t have come without their support and friendship,” he said.

Barry wasn’t the only person to take out an award with his daughter Kellie Thomas collecting a silver achievement award and a gold pin for her sales achievements in residential and lifestyle properties.

Having only commenced two years ago as a sales consultant, Kellie is off to a very strong start.

 

 

Sales achievements: Kellie Thomas, left, and Barry Redmond, right both picked up sales awards at a recent industry function for Landmark Harcourts across its Victorian locations.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=23277

Posted by on Nov 14 2017. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added