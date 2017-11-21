Sales for a cause

TWO Leongatha streets banded together to raise money for worthy causes on Saturday.

Residents of Trease Street and Allison Street held garage sales to raise funds for Water Aid and the Leongatha Men’s Shed.

These garage sales are an annual event to help homeowners clear out their clutter and give back to others.

The day was instigated by Water Aid supporter Johanna Haasjes and Leongatha Men’s Shed’s David Brereton.

Ms Haasjes has been a long time campaigner of Make Poverty History, but decided to put weight behind Water Aid to help provide safe water, sanitation and hygiene to those who go without around the world.

“There are many great organisations, but I have chosen Water Aid because it is totally dedicated to its goal of transforming lives by improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene in the world’s poorest communities,” she said.

The garage sales coincided with World Toilet Day on Sunday.

Pieces in Ms Haasjes’ garage sale were donated by the public to support the cause.

Ms Haasjes said they had been blessed with both beautiful weather and generosity.

Mr Brereton sold pieces on behalf of a Leongatha Men’s Shed member, with all proceeds going back to the Men’s Shed.