Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Sales for a cause

 

TWO Leongatha streets banded together to raise money for worthy causes on Saturday.

Residents of Trease Street and Allison Street held garage sales to raise funds for Water Aid and the Leongatha Men’s Shed.

These garage sales are an annual event to help homeowners clear out their clutter and give back to others.

The day was instigated by Water Aid supporter Johanna Haasjes and Leongatha Men’s Shed’s David Brereton.

Ms Haasjes has been a long time campaigner of Make Poverty History, but decided to put weight behind Water Aid to help provide safe water, sanitation and hygiene to those who go without around the world.

“There are many great organisations, but I have chosen Water Aid because it is totally dedicated to its goal of transforming lives by improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene in the world’s poorest communities,” she said.

The garage sales coincided with World Toilet Day on Sunday.

Pieces in Ms Haasjes’ garage sale were donated by the public to support the cause.

Ms Haasjes said they had been blessed with both beautiful weather and generosity.

Mr Brereton sold pieces on behalf of a Leongatha Men’s Shed member, with all proceeds going back to the Men’s Shed.

Worthy causes: David Brereton and Johanna Haasjes organised the annual garage sale event in Leongatha’s Trease and Allison streets on Saturday. This event put money towards the Leongatha Men’s Shed and Water Aid.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=23327

Posted by on Nov 21 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added