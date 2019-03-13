Salvos care for vulnerable

Food for needy: Salvation Army Leongatha Corps Captain Glenn Smith with Geraldine Jeffers of emergency relief, pictured at their food bank.

THE Salvation Army Leongatha Corps and Church provide much needed assistance to families and individuals, in times of crisis.

Captained by Glenn and Kerry Smith, they routinely attend to about 250 families with their food bank in the two weeks prior to Christmas.

Traditionally, the Christmas, summer and mid-winter periods see spikes in food bank services requested.

The Star received reports that hundreds of families around Leongatha were sleeping rough in cars. Some reports alleged families with four children were sleeping in cramped cars.

The range of services provided by the Leongatha Corps are varied and many, including crisis accommodation and homelessness assistance, rental arrears and case management, drug and alcohol support and farming assistance.

“In addition to the services above we run the very successful Sally’s Cafe on Thursday’s from 9.30am to 12.30pm,” captain Glenn Smith said.

“It provides breakfast, coffee and cake at discounted prices and is a place where the community comes together with case workers in a relaxed environment.

“Our Mainly Music sessions are a real treat for mums, dads and children alike, with two sessions held on Thursday morning at 9.30am and 11am.

“And our 7pm Friday night Youth Ministry brings in a diverse range of affluence who just love doing life together.

“We have anywhere upwards of 20 on the books for the evening, creating a safe, welcoming and supportive environment for families to discuss needs.”

To apply for the food bank, with generous donations provided by Woolworths and Aldi for second bite initiatives, registration and an initial consultation is required.

An assessment is then made based upon the individual’s circumstances as to whether they require fuel vouchers, furniture, job interview and application assistance or clothing requirements.

An individual is then forwarded to emergency relief where they meet with Geraldine Jeffers.

Just as affluence is varied among those needy who walk through the Leongatha Corps’ doors, so too is age.

“We find that farmers, veterans and young alike, tend be proud about seeking assistance,” Mr Smith added.

“We know that many farmers are doing it tough around here so we try to fit in home visits as much as possible.

“We make calls to check, knowing that suicide is a real issue, and we also call the elderly during very hot weather.”