Sam’s a Sun – a dream is realised











GOLDEN BOY: Fish Creek’s Sam Flanders realised a dream last week when he was drafted to the AFL by the Gold Coast Suns, 11th overall.

Daniel Renfrey

BRIGHT days are ahead for Fish Creek’s Sam Flanders, after he was picked 11th overall by the Gold Coast Suns in last week’s AFL draft.

With his dream becoming a reality, the newest prodigy out of South Gippsland was thrilled when his name was called and officially printed on an AFL list.

“It was a really big moment and I was extremely excited by it all,” Sam said.

“I didn’t think I’d be getting picked by Gold Coast when I went in but when my name was called out, I was over the moon.”

The newest Sun had been in scorching hot form throughout last season for the Gippsland Power, dominating through the middle and also showing the ability to go forward and have an impact.

He kicked four goals in a quarter against Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson of the Oakleigh Chargers, who were also selected to the Suns with picks one and two,

Being selected to an AFL list is for Sam a credit to all of his work and his efforts on and off the field.

“It was very special. All those tireless summers, putting the hard yards in, it was reward for that and to have my name read out, it still hasn’t really sunk in,” he said.

“Without my Gippsland Power coaches, especially Allan Chandler (assistant coach), who got me to move to Lowanna College under his sports program, helping me and guiding me I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now.”

The AFL rookie only just moved to the Gold Coast on Saturday and has been familiarising himself with the club and his surroundings.

While the move will be a challenge, it is the challenge on the field and during preseason which he is looking forward to.

“I’m really excited to get up and just get going to work,” Sam said.

“I just want to keep being an explosive player and maintain my ability to change a game, turn a game on its head. It should be exciting.”

Sam will be working hard over the coming months to make sure he is every chance to play in Round One next season.

Regardless of if he makes that 22 or not, the future is beaming bright for South Gippsland’s new Sun.