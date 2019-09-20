Sam’s all pumped up

Action Pumps’ new owner can help you



READY TO SERVE: Sam Turner, the new owner of Action Pumps in Leongatha, is keen to do more installation work.

YOU might think he’d be feeling the pressure, or, dare we say it, under the pump.

But Sam Turner, the unflappable new owner of Action Pumps in Leongatha, is taking everything in his stride.

“I took over at the end of the financial year. I worked as a plumber at a company in Wonthaggi. I did a bit of travelling then ended up here,” he said.

“Nothing will change as far as the daily operation of the business goes. Ken Wardle has run it for the past 20 years and I’m getting him to stay on.

“He’s teaching me as we go along. I’ve told him he needs to stick around for the next 10 years.”

It’s a good partnership, with Sam concentrating on installation jobs and Ken taking care of customer service and sales.

Dave Barry, who does serving and repairs, rounds off the team.

Before buying the business from former owner Steve Blogg, Sam was spending a lot of his working life on the road – travelling to jobs in the city and coming home late at night.

But it was a life that didn’t satisfy in the end. He wanted a job he could put his own stamp on.

“I wanted to have a crack at something for myself, really. I was looking for a lifestyle change,” he said.

Action Pumps first sprang to life in 1998, before an early move to its current location in Hughes Street, Leongatha. Of course, pumps are only part of the story for this iconic local business.

Wood heaters and irrigation systems are also sold in abundance. Given the coming fire season, Action Pumps is also full of fire fighting pumps.

“We’re intending to do more instillations of irrigation systems, piping and irrigation systems. That’s what I’m keen to do, while also offering the same high level of service that Ken’s so well known for,” Sam said.

“Ken’s got the knowledge to advise on any situation.”

Action Pumps remains the only master dealer in the region for Davey products, taking care of service and warranty repairs.