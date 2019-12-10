Sandy Point surfer set for stardom



STAR SURFER: Sandy Point’s Eva Bassed was exceptional at the national junior surfing championships at Margaret River last week, making the final and just falling short.

Daniel Renfrey

SANDY Point has a new young gun surfer in town, 13-year-old Eva Bassed, who just finished competing in the national junior surfing championships at Margaret River, WA, finishing fourth in the final.

In her first national titles, the brilliant board-rider wowed crowds through multiple heats to win her way into the ultimate round.

“I’m so happy with how I went. It definitely came as a bit of a surprise, so I was really happy to make the final,” Eva said.

“I was just taking it heat by heat. I’ve never competed in the nationals before so I just focussed on getting the biggest wave I could and then seeing how I went.”

Despite her surprise, Eva making the final is no mistake.

Her commitment to and passion for the sport is obvious for all to see and has ensured she has a load of potential.

“Surfing is so much fun and it’s really refreshing. I get a sense of achievement when I surf a big wave or when I reach new goals. Everything about it is inspiring,” Eva said.

“I’m really passionate about it and I’m in the water practicing and preparing pretty much most days.”

This work ethic shone through at Margaret River, as she consistently surfed big waves and outperformed her own expectations.

Despite not winning it all, Eva benefited greatly from her performance and overall experience at the championships.

“It was great to travel to a new place and surf a different wave, it really helped,” she said.

“The titles just gave me a lot more confidence in myself, about what I can do in the water now and in the future.”

Another aspect of the championships Eva relished in was the team environment.

The promising talent took the opportunity to meet new people who shared her passion and also spend time with all the other Victorians at the titles.

“Getting to know different people and enjoying the team was definitely a highlight for me,” Eva said.

“We’d spend time with all the team members every day and they were all very supportive and cheered us on so it was great.”

While she is only just returning from Western Australia, Eva is now driven.

She has made her short and long-term goals clear for the coming years.

“I’ll be surfing heaps this summer. I want to make the nationals again and just keep working up and seeing how I go,” she said.

“I just want to continue surfing competitively and hopefully I can make a career out of it.”

If recent performance is anything to go by, the star surfer from Sandy Point is certainly off to a great start.