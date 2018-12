Posted by brad

Santa delights at Capeview Mitre10

WHILE some of the younger visitors to Santa Claus at Capeview Mitre10 Leongatha found the experience a little terrifying, most children were delighted to see him.

HitFM Gippsland’s Santa On Tour program was in Leongatha on Saturday and will continue on to various locations across the region to celebrate Christmas.

Visitors came to have their photo taken with Santa and do Christmas shopping while they were there.