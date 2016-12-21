Santa joins in the fun at little athletics

FOR the final competition day before Christmas, Santa was a special visitor.

Not only did he say hello to the children, but he also joined in the action.

Santa started the sprint races and also had a run himself.

Once again we have been lucky this season with the weather and with week 11 completed; it was a magical night for a fun and barbecue with family and friends.

The On Track children graduated on completion of the 10-week skills development program and will join the rest of the athletes when we return after Christmas in the regular competition.

The club had 144 athletes compete; achieving 134 personal bests and the night wouldn’t be complete without two centre records broken.

The records were: Mikayla Richards U6G 300m 1.26.21, and Zeb Anderson U6B 300m 1.03.70.

These two athletes are becoming regulars each week in the record breaking ranks.

Congratulations to everyone and the club looks forward to seeing everyone again back on the track in 2017.

Competition starts on Saturday, February 4.

Enjoy your Christmas break and have a happy and safe New Year.