Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 | Posted by

Santa joins in the fun at little athletics

FOR the final competition day before Christmas, Santa was a special visitor.
Not only did he say hello to the children, but he also joined in the action.
Santa started the sprint races and also had a run himself.
Once again we have been lucky this season with the weather and with week 11 completed; it was a magical night for a fun and barbecue with family and friends.
The On Track children graduated on completion of the 10-week skills development program and will join the rest of the athletes when we return after Christmas in the regular competition.
The club had 144 athletes compete; achieving 134 personal bests and the night wouldn’t be complete without two centre records broken.
The records were: Mikayla Richards U6G 300m 1.26.21, and Zeb Anderson U6B 300m 1.03.70.
These two athletes are becoming regulars each week in the record breaking ranks.
Congratulations to everyone and the club looks forward to seeing everyone again back on the track in 2017.
Competition starts on Saturday, February 4.
Enjoy your Christmas break and have a happy and safe New Year.

New recruit: Santa participated in little athletics with the On Track children.

New recruit: Santa participated in little athletics with the On Track children.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20327

Posted by on Dec 21 2016. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...
  • chocolatebiscuit: I totally concur with your comments Anne, particularly those regarding the previous restructure...

Recently Added