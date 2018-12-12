Posted by brad

Santa spreads joy to the world

IF ever there was a more important job than spreading joy to children the world over, Santa Claus is yet to have discovered it.

Mr Claus hails from the Nordic, snowy regions of the North Pole. Each year on Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day, he delivers toys, with the help of his faithful team of reindeer and elves, to millions of children the world over, filling empty stockings hung in homes.

It is by no measure a mean feat to reward the world’s children with festive season gifts; and to that end, he concedes the busy delivery schedule requires a team effort from all involved.

“It might sound obvious, but steering reindeer can be a little tricky at times, especially in snowy conditions. That’s why I love visiting Australian children during their summer Christmas – without snow, I get to deliver far more goodies for the Aussie boys and girls,” Mr Claus said.

“Times have changed a little and I admit that our sleigh could do with a few upgrades to its navigational and compass equipment to aid flying around the world at top speed. Sometimes Dancer gets a little ‘antsy’ in cool conditions.

“But I have to say my wife Mrs Claus makes everything possible. Without her reindeer care, toy preparation and not to mention cookie production with my trusty team of elves, none of this would be possible. It’s truly a team effort.

“We would all like to extend our warmest wishes of appreciation to all our reindeer Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. To all our elves that make toys at our North Pole factory and care for our reindeer, we thank you too.”

Mr Claus always gives his time to all, and The Star notes that of all the people he waved to during our interview, each and every person reciprocated the joy.

Is there anything about Santa Claus you didn’t know? Perhaps it’s his red pyjamas worn to bed and when he gets up in the morning, he awakens to Jingle Bells.

He also credits his energy levels to a daily hot chocolate with a sprinkling of elf dust.

All in all, he reiterates that Mrs Claus always keeps him on his toes, though his knees have received a good work out throughout the years.

It must be all the well behaved children contributing to that.