Saputo Dairy Expo is the centre of innovation this September





INDUSTRY ON SHOW: The Saputo Dairy Expo will be held at the Korumburra Showgrounds on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12.

THE Strzelecki Lions Club is proud to host the 2019 Saputo Dairy Expo in Korumburra in September.

The annual event will be held on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12.

The expo provides an opportunity for the dairying community to see the latest in dairy innovation and technology in an easy ‘one stop shop’, while offering entertainment for the whole family.

The Lions club is delighted to have Saputo Dairy Australia as this year’s major sponsor and Reid Stockfeeds as this year’s platinum sponsor.

Expo chairman and Lions member, Cliff Wallace, said that since 2000, the Lions club has organised the popular community-based expo that has grown into a major regional event and this year promises to be better than ever.

“It’s really positive to have reputable companies like Saputo Dairy Australia and Reid Stockfeeds support the expo,” he said.

“We are looking forward to this year’s partnerships and hopefully continuing our relationships into the future.”

Of the people who attend, around 90 per cent are farmers.

“It’s a place where exhibitors and farmers can deal with each other directly,” Cliff said.

“Some people also come along for a day out or to meet friends. Others come along specifically to attend something on our program.

“It’s rewarding to see the results from the past 20 years and this year is no exception. The Saputo Dairy Expo continues to get better and better.

“Exhibitors and the public keep coming back, which shows it’s a success.”

Volunteers from Poowong Kindergarten will be serving treats on both days of the expo.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Strzelecki Lions Club.

“The Lions Club Committee and the expo volunteers put in so much effort. It’s a pleasant and enjoyable job when you’re working with a great team of people,” Cliff said.

“The money raised by Strzelecki Lions Club activities, goes back to benefit the community. Over the years, we’ve raised $570,000.

“We’ve distributed it in many different ways: to schools, to send kids to camps, to fund play equipment, and to support other Lions health and wellbeing initiatives – we cover an enormous range. If we think it’s beneficial to the community, we try to help.”

The Saputo Dairy Expo is supported by gold sponsors: Burra Foods, GippsDairy, Commonwealth Bank, Easy Dairy Automation Systems, Start Solar, SRH Milk Haulage, Dairy News Australia, Peter Stoitse Transport, Ross Chapman Cartage and Earthmoving Contractors, Lely Centre Gippsland, Tow and Farm, South Gippsland Shire Council and Rabobank.

The expo will be held at the Korumburra Showgrounds, 10am-3.30pm both days.

Entry is $15 per person. Children under 16 years old are free.