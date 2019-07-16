Sarah designs thriving business

CREATIVE FLARE: Inverloch’s Sarah Van Stokrom focuses on bringing clients’ visions to life.

THE quote “creativity is intelligence having fun” has become a life motto that Inverloch’s Sarah Van Stokrom lives by.

She practises this theory every day in her own local design business: ‘Of a Graphic Nature’.

Websites, brochures and pamphlets, invitations and logo design are just a few services she offers.

Regardless of her exceptional talent and flare, its Sarah’s understanding of client design needs that sets her above the rest.

“People often have something in their mind but don’t have the skills to make it come to fruition,” she said.

“You have to understand your client, capture that and bring it to life through artistic means.”

It’s a trade that’s dependent on proficient communication to determine customer needs, and the ability to manage relationships and build trust.

With years of experience working in communications and amongst the community, Sarah fits this criterion effortlessly.

“I grew up in the south eastern suburbs and come down to Inverloch for work as a ranger with Parks Victoria,” she said.

“I left all my family and I didn’t know anyone here, but I thought, ‘this place is really special and I love it’, so I bought a house and moved here in 2006.”

While working for Parks Victoria, Sarah began designing pamphlets, information boards and signage for the State Coal Mine.

From there, she also started crafting websites and handling publicity for Bass Coast Landcare.

“People saw the work I was doing and started approaching me to design their websites and graphics to start with,” she said.

Demand for her skills continued, and over the past five years Sarah has steadily grown her business.

At present, she is working on a series of websites and product brochures for local companies, and is keen to work with more local businesses and community groups to achieve their design and marketing goals.

Not only is it a job that allows her to express her creativity, but it also grants her a lot of freedom.

“To be able to have that flexibility, especially with a young family, is a great aspect,” she said.

“Everyone gets creative bursts at different times as well.

“I can get mine late at night and people come back to me and ask why I’m up at that hour, but you never know when it’s going to come.”

For someone aspiring to a creative career in design, Sarah said continuing to read, looking at current trends, and constant personal and professional development is a must.

Of course, a genuine love of creative expression is essential.

For Sarah, this extends to her personal life where she is constantly “tinkering with things on the farm” and building unique furniture for her family home.

“Really cool things come from it, and sharing those creations with other people, that is where passion starts to spread,” she said.