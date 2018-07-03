Save Alberton league

FANS of the Alberton Football Netball League are being urged to band together to save it from disbanding.

In 2016, the league was left to struggle after five of its clubs moved into the newly formed West Gippsland Football Netball Competition.

After DWWWW went into recess at the start of the 2018, the league turned into a round robin of six clubs.

In order for the league to survive, two to four extra clubs are required.

A petition was launched to keep the league going. The petition calls for AFL Gippsland to consider adding the extra teams from neighbouring leagues to keep the Alberton league afloat.

AFL Gippsland has conducted a review and has been in discussions with many other leagues including Mid Gippsland, North Gippsland, Ellinbank and West Gippsland.

The disbandment of the league will affect the clubs Toora, Foster, MDU, Stony Creek, Tarwin and Fish Creek.

Although the competition has been tough with just six teams and struggling numbers in Thirds competitions, fans of the league believe there is a strong contingent of players coming up through the junior ranks that could well be the future of football in the region.

AFL Gippsland Region Commission chair John Schelling said the future of the structure and the teams involved is still under review.

Mr Schelling said there is still a process to go before decisions for the 2019 season is finalised.

A second meeting regarding the league was held last night (Monday, July 2).

Alberton Football Netball League will then have the opportunity to present its case to AFL Gippsland on Thursday, July 5.

The league will present its petition at this meeting.

It is anticipated the league will know the outcome of the review by the end of this footy season in September.