Scholarship for teen performer

Theatrical duo: Alannah Hunt (left) of Warragul Regional College and Wonthaggi’s Shontelle O’Connor (right), a student at Newhaven College, received the Baw Baw Arts Alliance scholarship to take part in Theatrecraft Youth Unlimited’s annual Summer Drama Camp at Allambee last week.

WONTHAGGI teenager Shontelle O’Connor received a coveted performing arts scholarship.

She received the Baw Baw Arts Alliance scholarship along with Alannah Hunt of Warragul Regional College.

The alliance is a not for profit collective of artists committed to seeing the development of skills in all the arts.

The scholarships were designed to help pay the cost of Theatrecraft Youth Unlimited’s annual Summer Drama Camp held at Allambee last week.

Led by Joanne Watt, the live-in summer camp for aspiring young stage performers built skills, confidence and familiarity with ensemble work, and participants took part in a final performance.

Ms Watt, co-ordinator of Theatrecraft Youth Unlimited, is passionate about bringing the arts to young people and with the support of the Victorian Drama League Inc. and Regional Arts Victoria, she has been able to offer places in the program to participants from all over Victoria.

Shontelle, 15, is about to start Year 10 at Newhaven Secondary College but has an impressive array of theatre experiences behind her.

She is studying units one and two of VCE Theatre Studies in 2019, has participated in a number of musicals and enjoyed the challenge of the Summer School where she performed in a straight play without music.

Shontelle said one of the challenges of the drama camp was meeting new people and developing the courage to talk to strangers.

Her dream is to pursue a career in musical theatre but she is keeping her options open and may follow a career in forensic science.

Alannah, 17, is determined to direct a play at Warragul Regional College where she will be studying Year 12 this year.

She hopes to study a Bachelor of Science with a research component.

Shontelle and Alannah echoed each other’s thoughts when they said while the Summer Drama Camp was hard work and challenging, it was worth the effort for the drama skills learned as well as increased personal confidence.