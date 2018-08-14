School backs Montanah’s fight

ST LAURENCE’S Primary School in Leongatha raised more than $850 towards the family of a girl battling a brain tumour.

St Laurence’s students Jayda and Braydi Simpson organised a coloured clothes day on Friday to raise funds for their cousin Montanah Dubignon, aged four.

The school community was incredibly generous and the funds will support Montanah and her family.

Montanah is the daughter of Jarrod and Sarah, formerly of Korumburra, and an identical twin to Dakota, and one of five children.

Donations can also be made online at https://www.facebook.com/donate/249922659168372

A fundraising market will be held at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Leongatha, on Saturday, August 25 from 9am to 1pm, with secondhand goods, cakes and a sausage sizzle, to further support the Dubignon family, now of Beaufort.