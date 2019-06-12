Posted by brad

School dream takes shape

Wonthaggi Secondary College student Angus Cox shows Premier Daniel Andrews construction of the school’s new three-court stadium.



WORLD class rooms are on the way for the students and teachers of Wonthaggi Secondary College.

Premier Daniel Andrews inspected construction of the school’s new $32.7 million senior campus last week.

He was joined by Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale and students, teachers and workers.

The new campus is located on a purpose-built site next to the Bass Coast Specialist School with outdoor learning areas, a central plaza, a library and specialist facilities for visual arts, graphics, materials technology and science – helping deliver the community’s dream of a dedicated education and learning precinct.

“Every family across Bass Coast deserves the very best school facilities,” Mr Andrews said.

“That’s why we’re completely rebuilding Wonthaggi Secondary’s senior campus and delivering Phillip Island and San Remo its own junior campus.

“Wonthaggi Secondary already has some of the best teachers, students and staff.

“Soon they’ll have the world class classrooms, buildings and sporting facilities to match.”

In partnership with Bass Coast Shire Council, the campus will feature a new multi-sport highball stadium that will be available for community use with three competition-grade basketball courts, a canteen and change rooms.

The stadium will provide a much-needed home for the Wonthaggi Amateur Basketball Association, which has 400 members, no home facilities and has been campaigning for new facilities for years.

It will also be used by 150 indoor netball players in the local area and meet growing demand for modified versions of the game.

The new Wonthaggi Secondary senior campus is expected to be completed in December 2019 and will open to students in term one, 2020.

The government is also delivering the funds for the promised new junior secondary campus for students across Phillip Island, San Remo and the Waterline, set to open in 2022. f

The government is now consulting with the community on the location of the new campus.

People can complete an online survey at: https://engage.vic.gov.au/bass-coast-new-junior-secondary.