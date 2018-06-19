School pool revamped

AT Wonthaggi Primary School, water safety is deeply valued.

That’s why the school community is putting in a massive effort to raise funds to refurbish its swimming pool.

The pool is well used and well loved, but the lining is 15 years old and in need of a revamp.

Concreting, tiling and other works will be completed. The school hopes the project will be done in time for its swimming program in term four.

So far, the pool has been drained and the damaged liner has been removed.

Although the school hasn’t finalised quotes yet, it is anticipated the project will cost between $30,000 and $60,000.

To cover the cost, the school is holding a number of fundraisers over the year including a pie drive, a movie night at the Wonthaggi Arts Centre on July 30 and Mini Mudda on November 10, along with a number of Student Representative Council initiatives.

The school council, Buildings and Grounds Committee and the Parents and Friends Committee have been working in partnership to bring the pool project to fruition.

Principal Wendy Bradley said Wonthaggi Primary School was the second Victorian school to put in its own swimming pool in the 1920s, and the messages about water safety from almost 100 years ago remain the same today.

Educators at the time were driven to ensure students felt confident around the water, and teachers were proficient in swimming instruction.

Ms Bradley said 80 percent of the school’s staff is qualified to run swimming lessons. The pool is used every day during term one by students from grades 1 to 6.

Prep students have their first lessons at the Wonthaggi YMCA. Ms Bradley said the benefit of having so many teachers able to take swimming lessons was Prep students feel more comfortable having some of their first swimming experiences in school with someone they are familiar with.

There’s plenty more exciting events to come this term, kicking off with the book fair last week.

The school is gearing up for its informal enrolment tours today (Tuesday, June 19).