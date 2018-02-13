School recognises leaders

LEONGATHA Primary School’s captains and leadership students were presented with their official badges at assembly on Friday.

The students were honoured in a special presentation with guest speaker Tim Furlong visiting the campus for the occasion.

A former Leongatha Primary School student, Mr Furlong now works as a general and transplant surgeon at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Mr Furlong gave a speech to the students about the importance of working hard and being kind.

Luke, Eden, Molly and Bailey received the top honour of taking on the role as school captains for the year.

Mia, Sophie, Zavier and Cameron will be Johnston House’s captains while Herold House will be headed by Sienna, Rylan, Kyra and Sophie.

Lachlan, Lucy, Ross and Will are Wightman Houses new captains while Stzelecki house captains this year are Erica, Finn, Rylan and Sienna.

Olivia, Tyson and Ava will be leading the school’s creative department as art advisors while ICT (information and communications technology) captains Hannah, Caetan and Tia will take over technology areas.

Music captains Phoebe and Zoe will keep things pitch perfect as Jorja and Kyran will do things by the book as library representatives.

Makayla and Leah are Leongatha Primary School’s new environmental leaders and Sally and Lachlan are taking on the roles of language captains.