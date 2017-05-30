School yard declared safe

ASBESTOS at Inverloch Primary School has been removed from the school yard and the affected area declared safe.

Contractors from Melbourne visited the school last Wednesday and after four walk overs searching for cement sheeting and any other asbestos type material in the soil, the site has been declared clear.

The site will be rehabilitated before a fence is taken down.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training said, “Works to remediate soil at Inverloch Primary School have been completed, with all asbestos containing material detected in parts of the school’s oval now removed.

“The area is now safe for staff, students and the community to use, with a clearance certificate issued to the school on May 13.

“Air monitoring undertaken during asbestos remediation works returned readings below the limit of detection.

“We will now complete landscaping at the site of the soil remediation to finalise these asbestos remediation works.”