Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

School yard declared safe

ASBESTOS at Inverloch Primary School has been removed from the school yard and the affected area declared safe.

Contractors from Melbourne visited the school last Wednesday and after four walk overs searching for cement sheeting and any other asbestos type material in the soil, the site has been declared clear.

The site will be rehabilitated before a fence is taken down.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training said, “Works to remediate soil at Inverloch Primary School have been completed, with all asbestos containing material detected in parts of the school’s oval now removed.

“The area is now safe for staff, students and the community to use, with a clearance certificate issued to the school on May 13.

“Air monitoring undertaken during asbestos remediation works returned readings below the limit of detection.

“We will now complete landscaping at the site of the soil remediation to finalise these asbestos remediation works.”

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21450

Posted by on May 30 2017. Filed under Featured. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added