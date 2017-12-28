Posted by brad

School’s out in Leongatha

LEONGATHA Primary School (LPS) celebrated the year with a final assembly and awards ceremony in Mesley Hall recently.

The hall was filled with excitement as the 2018 school captains, house captains and specialist leaders were announced.

Students were acknowledged for excellence with certificates and special awards.

These special awards included academic, citizenship, music, physical education, language, art and the principal’s award.

“Our Fountas and Pinnell reading program which operates throughout the whole school has shown excellent results for our students,” principal Dot Coghlan said.

“We have three teachers who are literacy coaches in reading and writing and the improvement in these areas has been fantastic.

“We implemented the respect program in our school this year and we are very pleased with how it is being embraced throughout the school.”

Long term Prep teacher Ebony Best was farewelled after eight years of teaching at LPS.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m going to miss all of the students and families,” she said.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the staff. I’ve learnt so much and can’t wait for my next adventure.”

Ms Best will move into her new position as Prep team leader at John Henry Primary School in Pakenham.