Posted by brad

Schools spend millions

MODERN FACILITY: An artist’s impression of Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College’s new $4m senior school.

WHILE the opening of Wonthaggi Secondary’s College’s $32.7m new senior campus on Friday may be the talk of the region, other schools are undertaking exciting capital works of their own.

Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College in Leongatha has begun building its $4m senior school.

This complex will include 12 classrooms, an indoor canteen, a common room, kitchen and study room for years 11 and 12, and offices for staff and support services.

“This is being built beside the oval and will capture the outlook to the hills and the oval in both directions,” principal David Leslie said.

Lighting will be activated by sensors detecting ambient light to reduce electricity use.

“It will be a mix of social and learning spaces that encourage the students to both work independently and support each other,” Mr Leslie said.

The project is due to be finished by Christmas and be ready for students at the start of the 2021 year.

The building will be funded by a $1 million Federal Government grant, a school contribution and borrowings.

At Newhaven College, students were excited to see that earthworks for the new soccer pitch, hockey field and tennis courts are underway.

There will also be an amphitheatre to be used for assemblies, music concerts and presentations, as will also provide students with a beautiful area to enjoy during recess and lunch times.

The Foster Primary School community is seeking State Government support for new school works while Leongatha Primary School is keen to see a dedicated drop off zone built in the town’s education precinct.

“We’ve worked very hard at trying to get the money for it. The drop of children has always been a concern, with the traffic congestion it causes on Ogilvy Street,” school principal Dot Coghlan said.

Mrs Coghlan said she had spoken to politicians at the state and federal level, but neither tier of government had coughed up money.

With buses, cars and pedestrians all moving in the one space, the potential dangers – not to mention drop off challenges – are clear.

“We’ve got the plans drawn up. It will be a joint car park with the LPS and the secondary school. It would be built near the Derricott Centre (basketball stadium),” Mrs Coghlan said.

“We want to have that area as a kiss and drop zone, off the main road. That’s what it’s about. We’ll keep plugging away and see how we go. That’s definitely on our wish list.

“It’s really fortunate we’re working so well as a precinct. It’s fabulous. It’s what it always should have been.”

At Yarram Secondary College, the front of the school will be refurbished, an outdoor basketball court built, and learning spaces will be beautified.

Yarram Primary School will upgrade its outdoor play area and Woodside Primary School will improve the fire safety of its school grounds.