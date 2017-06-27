Scleroderma fundraiser appeals

THE community was invited to participate in the Snuggle up for Scleroderma run, ride or walk fundraiser from Leongatha to Koonwarra on Sunday.

A total of $18,841 was raised for the cause.

A silent auction, raffles and lunch followed at the Koonwarra Hall.

Essendon Football Club captain Dyson Heppell, formerly of Leongatha, is the ambassador for Scleroderma Victoria.

Dyson’s maternal grandmother Corry Schelling died from scleroderma in 2014.

Although he was unable to attend the day, he donated goods for an auction; a ride on mower painted in the Essendon colours of black and red sold for $2000 and a pair of Essendon football boots sold for $120.

A load of bluestone B grade rock sold for $480, one trailer load of wood sold for $250 and another sold for $190, along with numerous other items generously donated by local individuals and businesses.

Rae Stallard’s parents, Bob and Vera Dowel, donated a cow that was auctioned by SEJ on June 21 for $2400.

Rae helped organise the fundraiser. She is suffering from scleroderma. She was joined in arranging the event by Dyson’s mother Ann-Maree Heppell, who lost her mother to the illness, and Corrie Hemming who lost her husband Trevor to scleroderma.

Their helpers were Rae’s mother Vera Dowel, Rae’s daughter Hannah Bordonaro, Jo Fennell and Ann Shandley.

Donations consisted of $4000 via the Everyday Hero website, $1500 from raffles, $8500 from auctions and the rest from a baby bundle stall, donations and collection tins.

“We are very proud and grateful for the local community who got behind us with support and generous donations,” organiser Corrie Hemming said.

“Without their generosity, the tally raised would not have been nearly as much.

“As a follow up to the fundraiser, we have decided to establish a register of South Gippsland sufferers, so that we can get together as a support group.

“We are keen to share information, and updates to both sufferers and their carers.”

Anyone interested can email Corrie Hemming on corriehemming@bigpond.com or phone 0400 331 829.

Scleroderma results in the hardening of the skin and affects nearly any internal organ with the same scar tissue. As a result life can be a battle, mobility is reduced, breathing restricted, enjoying a meal difficult.