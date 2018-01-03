Sea Days Festival to amaze

TOURISTS and locals alike love the Sea Days Festival and this year’s big event promises fun and excitement for all.

The 13th annual Sea Days Festival is set to be held this weekend, January 6 and 7, at the Old Ferry Terminal in Port Welshpool.

Everyone’s favourite activities will be on again, but a thrilling point of difference this year will be helicopter joy flights and sightseeing cruises.

The Port Welshpool Working Group has teamed up with Prom Helicopters and Kraken Boat Tours to bring this exciting new feature to the festival.

The year’s festival is all about clean beaches and sharks. Sea Shepherd will be on deck with a display and will be discussing clean beaches and shark finning.

Welshpool Primary School’s grades 5 and 6 students will also play a vital role by talking about keeping the ocean clean. They will then work together to pick up rubbish along the beach. The school community will also supply coffee and snacks.

Students from all local primary schools in the area were invited to participate in a poster competition. The posters were to feature friendly sharks, and representatives from Parks Victoria and the Department of Land Water and Planning visited schools to discuss what their artworks could look like.

The posters will be judged and the winners will be announced on Sunday, January 7.

There will be plenty of children’s activities over the course of the weekend, including craft stations and a jumping castle.

Children can also try fishing. The Come and Try Fishing activity is for children between the ages of five and 15 to learn the basics of fishing. All fishing rods, bait and tackle are provided.

The Come and Try Fishing sessions will be held at 10am and 2pm on each day, but there is a maximum limit of 25 children per session. Children can be registered on the day, but pre-booking through the Sea Days Festival website is recommended.

On top of this, there will be live entertainment, displays from the Port Welshpool Coast Guard, Agnes Falls, and South Gippsland Water, animal and wildlife displays, and an underwater photograph display courtesy of marine biologist Rob Gardiner.

The Port Welshpool and District Maritime Museum will have a display focused on the Long Jetty.

Entry to the festival is a gold coin donation.

“The locals love the festival, but it is also great for tourists. Many people drive past or see the signs and are totally blown away by it,” Port Welshpool Working Group secretary Alma Mattingly said.

For more information about the festival, head to www.seadaysfestival.com.au.