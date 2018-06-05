Sea Eagles continue strong campaign

INVERLOCH-Kongwak has continued its strong run of form after a 67 point win on the road against Kilcunda-Bass.

The Sea Eagles started the contest well as their midfield took control straight away.

The onslaught of forward entries was difficult for the Panthers to cope with but their efforts spoiling the ball and some poor kicking from IK resulted in only three goals for the term.

KB was able to slow down the tempo and try to control the ball but some poor skills proved costly.

Reigning league best and fairest Andy Soumilas had plenty of the ball in the first quarter and Conor Cunningham was delivering it well to him out of the ruck.

KB’s Riley Scapin battled well in the ruck all day but IK’s class at ground level didn’t allow the Panthers too many centre clearances.

Inverloch-Kongwak started to hit its straps a bit more in the next term.

Dan Houston and Adam Cross were gathering plenty of the ball across half back and on the wing.

The Sea Eagles forward line shared the load beautifully for the day with five players kicking two goals each and another four players chiming in for one.

Down the other end, Taylor Gibson was brilliant again for the Panthers, taking plenty of grabs despite the constant pressure from the defence led by Campbell McKenzie.

KB was able to snag one goal to reduce the margin by half time but the visitors still looked very in control of the contest with a 44 point lead.

The third quarter was much more of the same with IK playing well but the Panthers were doing their best to stop the game from blowing out.

The away side booted five goals for the term as it did in the quarter prior to half time.

KB’s pocket rocket on-ballers Sean Casey and Hayden Spierings fought well in the second half and helped their side convert another goal.

KB was challenged at three quarter time to win the quarter and not fall victim to another 100 point defeat.

The inexperienced Panthers were trying hard all game and they did manage to win the final term.

Ned Bradley and Finn Homer were two of the youngsters who fought valiantly and were involved in lots of link up plays that got the ball deep into KB’s attack.

The end of the low scoring final term left IK the 67 point victor and kept it two wins clear on the ladder.

Next week, KB will face second on the ladder as it travels to Koo Wee Rup and IK will face a tougher test against Phillip Island.