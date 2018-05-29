Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 | Posted by

Sea Eagles hold on for victory

FOOTY fans were treated to a spectacular first quarter performance from Inverloch-Kongwak and Nar Nar Goon.
Although the scoreboard suggested very little occurred in the opening term, the hard and fast play on the day said otherwise.
Playing on Inverloch-Kongwak’s home turf, the conditions were perfect without a breath of wind. Taking full advantage, both sides leapt out of the blocks for an intense display.
Nar Nar Goon had the upper hand by just three points after the first siren. However, it wasn’t long before the ladder leader was back in control of the game.
The second and third quarters saw Inverloch-Kongwak fall back into its classy style to storm ahead. As a team, Inverloch-Kongwak used the ball well and found clear entry into the forward line.
Tom Wyatt was an easy target for the midfielders, and he kicked two goals for the game. Goal kicking was shared between eight different players, with Daniel Reid putting three on the board.
The midfield also began to read the play better and was able to pick off Nar Nar Goon’s attacks.
Lewis Rankin and Michael Eales weren’t giving anything away across half back, and Andrew Soumilas and Adam Cross played crucial roles in the middle.
Shem Hawking moved the ball well on the wing.
Inverloch-Kongwak kicked the first major of the fourth quarter, after which it was time to hang up the boots. The Sea Eagles slowed its momentum, giving Nar Nar Goon the opportunity to hit back.
Despite the flat fourth term, Inverloch-Kongwak had made an impact and Nar Nar Goon could not bridge the gap.
Inverloch-Kongwak came off the field with a 14 point win.
This week, Inverloch-Kongwak will come up against Kilcunda-Bass, looking to put another win towards its finals campaign.

Pushed out: Xavier Hughes has his eyes on the ball during the last quarter of the Seniors match against Nar Nar Goon on Saturday.

