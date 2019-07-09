Seagulls smash hobbled Magpies

Dalyston’s Josh Thomas comes away with the ball. Unfortunately his team was not able to come away with a win.

A depleted Dalyston have again struggled to get a result and keep all of their players on the field.

The team suffered three injuries including a suspected broken leg for Ryan Minahan in their 136-52 home loss to Tooradin-Dalmore.

This takes their injury count to over a dozen and has coach Mark Lafferty wondering if his team will ever recover.

“All of the injuries at the moment are basically season-ending so we need to dig deep and hopefully beat teams close to us on the ladder,” he said.

“Our list is just so thin now; we can’t handle all these injuries.”

The start was poor for the home side, with the Seagulls quick out of the gates, moving the ball well and capitalising on Dalyston’s mistakes.

This, combined with dominant play from Nicholas Lang and Julian Suarez led to a 33-6 quarter-time lead which Dalyston cut to 27-47 by half-time.

“We outscored them in the second quarter and played some pretty good footy,” coach Lafferty said.

“They played really well though and made us pay for our mistakes.”

The Magpies side, which had already lost two players during the game, did not lie down though, coming out of the half fired up and on top of the clearances and contested ball.

Through goals from Brooker and co, the home side managed to get within two goals early in the third term.

“Our ruckman Kurt Thomas played his first game in six weeks and made a difference to help us win clearances,” coach Lafferty said.

“To be 12 points down early in the third was positive.

The effort was there but we just don’t have the players to sustain it for a full game at the moment.”

This showed, and the Seagulls quickly responded to pull away to a 98-40 three-quarter time lead.

The Magpies were not able to adjust as Tooradin-Dalmore quelled every attack and continuously hit the scoreboard despite star goalkicker Andrew Dean struggling.

This resulted in a huge 84-point loss for the home team.

“Young Darcy Brosnan had a really good game on Andrew Dean to hold him to a goal for three quarters,” coach Lafferty said.

“They were too good for us and moved it too well off of our attacks.”

The Magpies will face another big test when they take on Nar Nar Goon away this week.

Seniors: Tooradin-Dalmore 21.10.136 d Dalyston 8.4.52.

Reserves: Tooradin-Dalmore 18.8.116 d Dalyston 5.8.38.

Thirds: Tooradin-Dalmore 20.10.130 d Dalyston 0.0.0.