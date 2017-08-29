Second crash in two months

A VEHICLE pulling out onto the South Gippsland Highway at Foster failed to give way, causing a collision, on Friday, police said.

Police said this was the second accident that had occurred on this black spot intersection in the last two months and advised drivers to be aware.

On Friday, A 53 year old Toora woman driving a Peugeot turned right onto the highway, hitting a Ford Territory travelling west around 4.15pm.

The 67 year old man from Mount Eliza driving the Ford Territory was unable to avoid the Peugeot pulling out and crashed into the side of it.

The passenger of the Ford Territory, a 65 year old Mount Eliza woman, and the Peugeot driver were taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital at Traralgon, but were not admitted.