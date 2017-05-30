Secondary cattle fit the bill

There were approximately 1625 export and 350 young cattle penned, representing an increase of 280 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present and competing in a mostly dearer market.

Quality declined in the grown steers and bullocks, with only a handful of well finished lots and not much weight overall.

Quality was mixed in the trade run, with a limited selection of very good calves on offer and a number of secondary lots filling slaughter orders which they would not usually suit.

Well finished trade cattle sold from firm to 10c dearer, with some secondary lines up to 20c/kg dearer. Grown steers sold firm for the plainer offering while the limited selection of bullocks improved 10c/kg.

Heavy weight grown heifers slipped 17c/kg with quality an issue. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers gained 11c/kg while the crossbred portion sold firm.

Heavy weight cows with finish sold 5c to 10c dearer while the leaner grades sold 10c to 20c dearer for most and up to 35c/kg better in places. Heavy weight bulls lifted 15c to 25c/kg.

Vealers to butchers sold from 320c to 386c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 335c and 364c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 300c and 348c/kg.

Grown steers made from 302c to 333c/kg. The limited selection of bullocks sold from 290c to 339c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers made between 275c and 330c/kg. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers sold between 276c and 282c, with the crossbred portion between 270c and 315c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made from 180c to 250c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly from 213c to 274c/kg. Better shaped heavy weight bulls made between 288c and 327c, with the dairy lots between 274c and 297c/kg.

The next sale draw – May 31: 1. SEJ, 2. Rodwells, 3. Alex Scott & Staff, 4. Phelan & Henderson & Co, 5. Landmark, 6. Elders.

Sheep sale Wednesday, May 31 at 12pm (fortnightly). Last sheep sale June 14 at 12pm.