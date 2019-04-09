Seniors contest Korumburra Cup

BREAKERS WIN: Phillip Island Soccer Club was the women’s 2019 Korumburra Cup Winners. Photo credit: Rose Hurst.

SOCCER was welcomed back to the district for another year with the annual running of the Korumburra Cup.

Senior competition:

Six men’s teams battled it out for the honour of having their name on the Korumburra Cup for 2019.

Inverloch Stars, Korumburra City, Drouin Dragons, Leongatha Knights, Lang Lang United and Mirboo North United entered the event.

Two pools of three teams saw Inverloch with one win one draw top the table in Pool A from Korumburra two draws and Leongatha, Pool B, Drouin with two wins topped the table over Mirboo North one draw one loss and Lang Lang.

Drouin took on Korumburra in the first semi and at full time the hard fought battle was nil all.

A penalty shoot out saw Drouin take the win five to three to secure the spot in the grand final.

The second semi saw Inverloch win over Mirboo North in another close battle, one nil.

The battle for the 2019 Korumburra Cup came down to Drouin Dragons vs. Inverloch Stars.

Another close game, both teams fighting hard saw the game tied at one all.

In the penalty shootout that followed, Drouin came out the victors eight to seven and took home the Korumburra Cup for 2019.

Five women’s teams took to the pitch over the day, each playing five games with the top two teams entering the Cup grand final.

Phillip Island topped the ladder with three wins one draw, Korumburra two wins two draws, Drouin one win two draws one loss, Leongatha one win three losses and Inverloch one draw three losses.

Phillip Island played off with Korumburra City for the 2019 Cup and managed to solidify their game and find the net on four occasions to become clear victors.

Both teams played well however Korumburra were unable to find the net during the final and Phillip Island secured the win four nil.