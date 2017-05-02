Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Seniors ready to party

LEONGATHA Senior Citizens Club’s 50th birthday anniversary is coming up.

Members are proposing many events to celebrate.

“We’ve got a lot going on at the moment,” club member Ian Rasmussen said.

On Tuesday, May 9 a silent auction will be held in the Dakers Centre in Leongatha.

From 9.30am until noon there will be many items, new and pre loved, edible, plantable and playable up for grabs.

Devonshire tea will be served and bookings are appreciated. Entry is $5.

“Everyone is welcome to come in. Lots of fun is guaranteed,” Mr Rasmussen said.

Featured will be 50 years of photographs and historical records of the Leongatha Senior Citizens Centre.

Concert party costumes will also be on display and modelled.

The Leongatha Seniors Citizens Club is sponsored by Express Office Choice, Pomegranate Clothing and Leongatha Lyric Theatre.

The week of celebration continues with indoor bias bowls on Monday, May 8 from 1pm until 4pm.

The club is open for inspection on Tuesday from noon until 4pm and Wednesday and Thursday from 1pm until 4pm.

On Friday the centre will be open for inspection from 10am until noon. From noon onwards a light luncheon will be available for $10.

Booking is essential.

From 1pm until 2.30pm musicians Dave Allan and Ron Soul will be performing.

History of Leongatha Seniors book will be for sale, as well as a recipe book with old and new recipes each for $10.

Everyone is welcome. Tea and coffee will be provided for just $3 entry.

Appreciation: Topsy Winkler (middle), president of the Leongatha Senior Citizens, presented musicians Vida and Eric Scott with a 50th birthday celebration award last Friday to say thank you for performing at the Daker Centre for more than 20 years.

