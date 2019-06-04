Sensing a parking problem

WORRYING TIMES: Poppadon’s Kebabs co-owner Carol Carpenter is worried about the consequence of the redevelopment on parking.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council may install parking sensors along Bair Street to identify vehicles that have been illegally parked for prolonged periods.

A council spokesperson said the sensors were designed to “assist with monitoring of car parking overstays within the Leongatha CBD”.

“This will be a trial option, with no additional costs to our businesses or ratepayers to implement. The sensors – when approved by council – will be introduced at the completion of the Bair Street upgrades,” she said.

Works on the development are expected to start in August 2019 and may take up to two years to complete.

“Parking availability in Bair Street will be impacted throughout construction, however we do not anticipate any need to close the full length of parking down either side of the street for prolonged periods,” the spokesperson said.

“We will be working with businesses and our contractors to minimise impacts to parking and shop access. We will be consulting with businesses and the community prior to commencement of works and throughout the project.”

But for the owners of Poppadon’s Kebabs, the sensors may come too late – and the redevelopment works may take much too long.

The owners said the combination of expected parking problems associated with the redevelopment, not to mention the existing one of people parking their cars for hours or days at a time, may be enough to push them out of business.

“I reckon if they’re doing work along here, that could be the end of us,” co-owner Carol Carpenter said.

“We feel like we’re fighting a losing battle when it comes to having people parking outside the shop for long periods of time.

“If council does what it says it’s going to do, shutting down one side of the street during the upgrades, God help us. We’re scared, actually.

“If people can’t park out the front for a fast pick up, it’s really hard. We get a lot of phone orders and people really don’t want to park too far away, especially in this weather.”

Leongatha Business Association vice president Anthony Walls said his group was determined to work with council to make sure things run as smoothly as possible.

“They’ve got two lanes each side, so none of the shops will be denied access. There won’t be a disruption to traffic. I’m all for the redevelopment, 100 percent,” he said.

“It’s short term pain for long term gain. It’s going to attract businesses to the town, it’s going to beautify the street – it’s only positive.

“There might be a little disruption to our business – I hope not too much – but it’s better to keep a positive outlook on things.

“As a retailer and a shop owner I can only see positives.”

And what about parkers who outstay their welcome?

He said there are too many people who take too many liberties. To illustrate the problem he points to a car outside his shop that had been parked illegally for three days.