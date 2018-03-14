Service department reaps rewards

NICK McRae accepted the Service Manager of the Year award for Hyundai recently.

Nick is the service manager for Edney’s Leongatha, and attributed the award to the hard work of the entire service department at the dealership.

“Although the award was accepted by one person, it comes back to everyone who has worked in the service department and the effort they put into customer service,” Nick said.

The criteria for the award came under the umbrella of customer satisfaction. Customers were asked to fill out a survey, which consisted of 30 questions relating to various aspects of their experience with the dealership.

Service and technical training was considered in the criteria, and ultimately the dealership was visited by a mystery shopper, who scored the service department according to the quality of the customer experience.

The Leongatha dealership was a standout due to its day to day customer service, as well as other programs it offers.

For example, Edney’s has been involved in the Women on Wheels program, which offers free workshops to help women learn what to do in case of an emergency.

The workshops provide demonstrations so they learn how to put air in and change a tyre, jump start a vehicle and better understand what the service department can offer them.

Nick has been part of the Edney’s Leongatha team for the past 11 years, and is proud the dealership is held in such high regard.

“It was a good experience (receiving the award) and a great outcome for the dealership overall. It’s good to look back at our achievement, and see what we are doing is right and what the customer expects. It’s good to have the feedback,” he said.

“It helps that we have a steady workforce and have people here know they product well.

“This is an overall award that everyone has worked hard for.”