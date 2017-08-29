SES celebrates volunteers

VICTORIA State Emergency Service (VICSES) volunteers were honoured during the VICSES East Region Awards ceremony at the Leongatha RSL recently.

Twenty-one recipients were presented with awards recognising more than 200 years of service to the community.

Over the coming months, a further 76 volunteers will be recognised for their service to the community through a combined 1385 years of service.

VICSES provides emergency assistance to the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has responded to more than 2300 calls for assistance in the last 12 months.

These requests vary from assisting police in searching for missing people, to house damage, road crash rescue and removing trees that have created a traffic hazard over roads.

Leongatha unit award recipients were: Geoffrey Murray (25 Year Bar and Certificate), Judy McLeod (10 Year Medal and Certificate), Diane Lindhard (10 Year Medal and Certificate), Aaron Wilson (20 Year Bar and Certificate), Michael Grigglestone (Five Year Pin and Certificate) and Kenneth Griffiths (10 Year Medal and Certificate).

Inverloch unit award recipients were: Deborah Kemp (10 Year Medal and Certificate), Richard Mahony (10 Year Medal and Certificate) and Brett Radcliffe (10 Year Medal and Certificate).

Wonthaggi unit award recipients were: Barry Tyack (10 Year Medal and Certificate) and Victor Wood (10 Year Pin and Certificate).

Phillip Island unit award recipients were: Martin Baker (10 Year Medal and Certificate), Brian Asbury (Five Year Pin and Certificate), Kyle Asbury (Five Year Pin and Certificate), Jess Asbury (Five Year Pin and Certificate), Dianne Duncombe (Five Year Pin and Certificate), and Clare Cassells-Timmermans (30 Year Bar and Certificate).

VICSES East Region awarded its first Life Membership Award to Morwell unit controller Mick Vanderzalm.

He joined the service in March 1989 as an operational member and has undertaken various roles with in his unit on his journey to unit controller. He has attended more than 2000 requests for assistance.

South Gippsland Shire Council mayor Cr Ray Argento, who attended the awards ceremony, told council last Wednesday, “This council is indebted to the work that our emergency services do in our area.”

East Region stretches from Phillip Island to Warragul in the west, throughout the Latrobe Valley and Wellington Shire and onto the East Gippsland Shire.

VICSES also helps councils and their communities with emergency management plans, providing advice, information, education and training.

For emergency assistance call the VICSES on 132 500. In a life-threatening situation, call Triple Zero (000).