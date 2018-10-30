SGB named Australia’s best

SOUTH Gippsland Bass Swimming Club was crowned Swimming Australia Club of the Year on Friday.

The announcement of the prestigious award took place at the Hancock Prospecting National Championships at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

The ambition of the South Gippsland Swimming Club has been to grow the sport of swimming in the local area.

It has done so exponentially, with exceptional membership growth in the past year and a half.

Head coach Dylan Muir said he started coaching to help local swimmers achieve their potential at the highest level.

The club has great leaders who have taken the swimmers to state and national level.

It has built itself up to provide a real family environment.

It’s members have such a strong connection that they are committed to helping out their club with fundraising, training, social events and competition days.

The club is passionate and will only continue to improve.

Swimming Victoria president Courtney Ford congratulated the club.

“(South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club) is an example of a club that is not just about developing excellent swimmers, but about developing excellent people too. That’s what our sport should be all about,” she said.

President Lorraine Muir said she was incredibly proud of her club’s achievement.

“As far as swimming clubs go we are still young and learning. We have an amazing team of coaches, a strong committee, active and committed parents, and an amazing group of swimmers. Together we strive to be the best that we can be as we grow, develop and mature,” she said.

“Our biggest growth has occurred within the last 12 -15 months. This has seen us learning on the run. It’s been an exciting time with challenges met head on. The quality of our programs and swimmer support in and out of the pool always our focus

We learn as we grow, provide opportunities whenever and where ever possible to all our members.

“This award was a massive team effort. It was built on the foundations laid by previous committee, coaches, families and swimmers.

“Thank you to all our families for their continued support and dedication. Thank you to our wonderful coaching team led by our head of coaching Dylan Muir. Thank you to our wonderful committee and our amazing swimmers.

Thank you to Jackie Madden and Gippsland swimming for their mentoring and support, also to all the other Gippsland clubs that are always happy to lend a hand or provide advice and support. Thank you to both Swimming Victoria and Swimming Australia for all their endless support, and to the communities of Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires for supporting our fundraising efforts and events.

“A final massive thank you to our major sponsors WaterSure, AquaSure and Narellan Pool Gippsland. Without sponsorship, we couldn’t offer our swimmers all the opportunities they have.”