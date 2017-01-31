Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 | Posted by

Shark alert

VENUS Bay beach was closed for a short time last Monday, January 23, after a possible shark sighting.

Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club vice president David Cumming said, “There was a sighting of a dark object at the main beach at Venus Bay at around 4pm Monday afternoon, however it was not confirmed as a shark.

“The beach was closed for around half an hour, while the lifeguards went out and checked the water in a boat, because it was a possibility.”

Mr Cumming said this was the first reported possible shark sighting this year.

“It didn’t stop the surfers or the swimmers. They were all straight back in the water after the beach reopened,” he said.

Fellow club vice president Julian Seri said more shark sightings had been reported across Victoria this summer due to warmer ocean currents that had also brought bluebottles and tortoises to the southern coast.

“There is a lot of bait fish that are attracting bigger fish. It’s just a cycle, that’s all it is,” he said.

 

On the move: unconfirmed sightings of sharks possibly moving towards beach two were reported at Venus Bay last Monday, January 23.

