Sharks bitten in loss to MDU

RUCK ‘N’ ROLL: Tarwin bigman Nick McRae and MDU’s bearded cult figure Michael Smith go head to head. Smith won the praise of coach Steve Wright.

MEENIYAN’S season is back on track after a spirited demolition of Tarwin on Saturday.

In sometimes inclement conditions, the Demons were more sure-footed than their hosts, eventually emerging with a resounding 38-point win.

The Demons got the early jump on the Sharks, and headed them by 13 points at the first break. While Tarwin would stage a mini comeback later in the game, MDU had stretched its lead to 35 points at three quarter time.

Speaking after the match, delighted senior coach Steve Wright said his team had been “moving up and down” this season and were stung by last week’s heavy loss to Foster.

“Other games we’ve been in and been competitive. Today I thought we played a great brand of footy. I thought everyone really played their part,” he said.

He said newbies Jedd Savage and Aiden Musgrove, two mates from Dromana, were exceptional on the day. Backman Jason Kennedy was also singled out for praise. Kennedy has been a solid contributor all year, battling hard in a side that has been under pressure at times.

Midfielder Tom Corry, who has tagged heavily, also got a tick from the coach for his excellent performance in the middle. Ditto Josh Wright.

Stand alone ruckman Michael Smith “did a fantastic job” in the sometimes heavy conditions.

“He took more marks today than he’s been taking generally. I was really happy with him,” Steve said.

“I think everyone did parts throughout the day. The teamwork was great. I’m happy them all.”

Steve said the younger brigade – among them Ben Martin and Jordan Brown – had injected some youthful exuberance into his side.

On the other side of the ledger, Tarwin’s Ben Allen put in another dazzling performance in the middle. He was aided by the irrepressible Matt “Bobbie” Williams.

Up forward Beaumaris recruit Nick Dickinson was a formidable target, finishing the day with four goals. Paul Hinkley, was also a standout for the Sharks.

Seniors: Tarwin 6.8.44 defeated by MDU 12.10.82.

Reserves: Tarwin 3.6.24 defeated by MDU 7.10.52.

Thirds: MDU – bye.