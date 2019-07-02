Sharks drown Magpies in the wet



Nick Dickinson played a key role for Tarwin as a forward and defender in their epic win.

Resilience has been a theme for Tarwin this year, the club struggling through much of the season.

The team personified this on Saturday, when a last-gasp William Edmonds goal saw the sharks hold on to a two-point upset win over Toora.

Coach Simon McRae was satisfied with his team’s ability to withstand Toora’s attacks.

“Not letting the ball get through in these conditions was the main thing,” he said.

“We talked about our tackle pressure; it was really on and led to repeat entries for us which were a big bonus.”

The game started tight, scrappy and congested in the poor conditions and neither side could gain proper separation.

Tarwin’s Nick Dickinson and teammate Paul Hinkley were prominent for their side early and throughout the game, Dickinson’s early goals and Hinkley’s contest work leading to a 33-27 half-time lead.

“Dickinson was really good for us up front and then later on down back,” coach McRae said.

“We were great across the board though, which was valuable.”

The third term was much of the same for both teams, with the weather making clean football nigh on impossible.

The Magpies became more involved as time went on and, while they were down eight at three-quarter time, strong play from Maurilli-Pullin and Kelsey Pavlou ensured they were always a chance.

The away side managed to peg the Sharks back after they kicked away to begin the final term, and eventually took a late four-point lead by pressuring their opponents and capitalising off their mistakes.

“We need to work on turnovers and simple skill errors,” coach McRae said.

“Risky 30-metre kicks we missed hurt us in some important parts of the game.”

The home side were able to regain their composure though, and with just a few minutes left a persistent push into the forward 50 paid off, Edmonds crumbing a spilled ball and snapping home the winner.

“The fact we kept getting the ball forward at all costs paid off,” coach McRae said.

Tarwin now see finals as a real possibility after their upset win and will go into their next game against MDU with confidence and having worked on the essentials, something coach McRae prioritises.

“We’ll work on hitting targets and sticking tackle because as soon as we’re successful at that the rest takes care of itself.”

Seniors: Tarwin 9.10.64 def Toora 8.14.62.

Reserves: Tarwin 12.15.87 def Toora 1.4.10.