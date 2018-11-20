Sheep-dogging trials return

The dogs were out with herders on-field for the annual sheep dog trials at the Korumburra Show Grounds, November 12-14.

The handlers competed in five categories of increasing and varied difficulty, starting from farmers progressing in difficulty to encourage, novice, improver and open levels. Judge Barry McKenzie explained the scoring process and provided observations.

“Handlers, dogs and sheep take the field for 15 minute trials. Each handler starts off with 100 points, later deducted for judged errors including sheep exiting a nine meter perimeter proximity from the handler, going outside a nine meter wide, designated on-field corridor perimeter or failing to round-up sheep into the gates. The winner therefore accumulates the most points at the end of 15 minutes,” Mr McKenzie said.

“We have noticed an increase in the number of female handlers competing over the past 10-15 years.”

Results:

Encourage:

First: Camilla Shaw. Vaquero Rosie. 71 points.

Second: Mark Sibun. Bauer’s Jim. 69 points.

Novice:

First: Moulee Siriharan. Trewina Poppy. 88 + 83 = 171.

Second: Ed Thompson. Cosines Smokey. 85 + 68 = 153.

Third: Tk Finito. 76 + 75 = 151.

Fourth: Ken Jelbart (owned by N. Williams). Auburn Schnitzel. 76 + 63 = 139.

Improver:

First: Dave Sharp. Token (owned by Ralph Whitbourne). 89 + 92 = 181.

Second: Ken Jelbart. Evlyngra Vern. 85 + 90 = 175.

Third: Conor McConnell. Echo Park Glen. 93 + 79 = 172.

Fourth: Jean Moir Delrae. Snoopy 81 + 87= 168.

Open:

First: Barry McKenzie. Roseneath Flo. 92 + 91 = 183.

Second: Conor McConnell. Echo Park Glen. 93 + 84 = 177.

Third: Michael Deppeler. Deppeler’s Molly 87 + 82 = 169.

Equal fourth: Dave Sharp. Token (owned by Ralph Whitmore) 89 + 75 = 164 and Jess McLeod Morgan’s Nick. 87 + 77 = 164.

Sixth: Graeme Lace. Lyster Sam third. 87 + LS = 87.