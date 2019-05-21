Shock wind-up of AFL Gippsland commission

ACTING chairman of the AFL Gippsland Commission, John Schelling, confirmed to The Star all six board members have resigned from the commission, effective immediately.

The AFL Gippsland Region Administration Centre (RAC) will continue to operate in its current format and the changes do not impact on other regions.

Mr Schelling said the commission was carrying a long term debt, believed to be somewhere between $100,000 and $200,000, and should the body be investigated then the directors could be liable for the debt. He said AFL Victoria was basically saying the commission was insolvent.

“Technically we were but we have been looking at ways of working on reducing this debt over a period of time,” Mr Schelling said.

“We’d done a lot of work to bring it back to a point where we would be profitable.

“AFL Victoria advised us that they needed to wind us up and take on the risk so the commission board of six were presented with letters and asked to sign their resignations,” Mr Schelling said.

“We didn’t see it coming, we were hoping to be able to continue to work with them on this.”

In discussions between AFL Victoria and the AFL Gippsland Commission, it became apparent that a fresh approach to the region was required. AFL Victoria will appoint an interim Commission while it consults with local stakeholders on the makeup of a new Commission.

AFL Victoria has appointed employees Steven Reaper, Andrew Dillon and one other to act as directors of AFL Gippsland to oversee the operations.

Whilst the AFL Gippsland Commission has worked in the best interests of the game in Gippsland, the time is right to revitalise the Commission to progress the game according to a statement issued by AFL Victoria.

AFL Victoria believes the changes will help further support football in Gippsland and ensure the best possible structure to deliver investment for the growth and development of Australian Football in the region.

Mr Schelling believes AFL Victoria may consider breaking the Gippsland region up.

“It is a huge area to manage and admittedly we were asking a lot of question of them as things are constantly changing,” Mr Schelling said.

AFL Victoria thanked the AFL Gippsland Commission for their contribution to football in the Gippsland region and wished them well in their future endeavours.

As to what Mr Schelling was going to do next, he said he would enjoy his children playing in the local leagues, watching daughter Kelsie play netball for Glengarry on the weekend.

“I might go and watch son Josh play for the Parrots this weekend as it takes on Drouin at Drouin.”